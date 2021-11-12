Rodgers, Packers issues cloud NFL COVID-19 numbers progress

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — When the reigning league MVP and several other key players enter the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, it clouds the numbers that indicate significant progress made in protection against the coronavirus. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers went into the protocol last week, missing a headline matchup with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. So did Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Other key players sitting out at times this season include Packers receiver Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro; Vikings standout safety Harrison Smith; and Bucs wideout Antonio Brown.