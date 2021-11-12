Rams say Miller, OBJ arrivals reflect team’s plan, culture

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Los Angeles on Friday and made his way north to the Rams’ training complex. Although he passed his physical and signed his contract, the receiver didn’t participate in his new team’s first practice. Just eight games remain in the regular season for the Rams, but they don’t intend to rush their latest prizes into action. Los Angeles acquired Beckham and pass rusher Von Miller to help out for the next two months, but also for the postseason. And none of it damages the Rams’ plan to compete for a Super Bowl berth again next year, according to GM Les Snead.