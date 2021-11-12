Kontaveit wins to advance from group at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals. The 25-year-old Estonian now has 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Kontaveit clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four although first place in her round-robing group was still up for grabs. Barbora Krejcikova was playing Garbiñe Muguruza in the late match. The third-seeded Pliskova is 1-1 in the tournament but still has a chance of advancing.