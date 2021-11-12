Joiner leads Ole Miss, 93-68, over Charleston Southern

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points, making four 3-pointers and adding seven assists as Ole Miss defeated Charleston Southern 93-68. Joiner had a powerful second half, sinking six of seven shots — including two from distance — and dishing five assists in 11 minutes. Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals and Austin Crowley scored 11 points with nine assists for Ole Miss. Deontaye Buskey scored 17, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Buccaneers, and added seven rebounds. Ole Miss learned freshman Daeshun Ruffin, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American signee, will miss four weeks after fracturing his hand on Tuesday.