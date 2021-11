DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 12 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels narrowly defeated Hartford 68-67. Jordan Whitfield and Austin McCullough added 11 points apiece for the Fighting Camels. Messiah Thompson and Jesus Carralero chipped in 10 points each. Hunter Marks led the Hawks with 18 points.