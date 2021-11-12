AAC commish ‘vigorously’ opposed to P5 protection in CFP

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says he will oppose a College Football Playoff expansion model gives automatic access only to Power Five conference champions. The CFP management committee has been meeting to discuss growing the playoff from its current four-team field. A 12-team model was proposed in the summer that included guaranteed spots for six of 10 FBS conference champions and six at-large selections. Arescos ays an alternative model was discussed last week that provided automatic access only to the champions of ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 and only the highest-ranked champion from the so-called Group of Five conferences.