Women’s world boxing championships postponed amid pandemic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Boxing Association says the women’s world boxing championships have been postponed from next month to March 2022 because of restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. AIBA says teams were finding it difficult to compete at the traditionally amateur world championships in Turkey. The event offers prize money for the first time, with $100,000 on offer for gold medalists. The championships were without a host for much of 2021 before Turkey stepped in Oct. 2. They were due to be held from Dec. 6 through 19.