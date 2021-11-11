Root urges ‘change and actions’ amid cricket racism crisis

LEEDS, England (AP) — England cricket captain Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from his county team Yorkshire in response to a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have rocked the sport. Root has commented publicly for the first time since Yorkshire settled an employment tribunal case with Azeem Rafiq, who had reported a culture of racism and bullying at English cricket’s most successful team. Root says “these events have fractured our game and torn lives apart.” Yorkshire has already lost sponsors and the right to host England international matches at its Headingley home in the wake of an escalating scandal.