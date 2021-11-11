Purdue seeks spoiler role again against No. 6 Buckeyes

By The Associated Press

No. 6 Ohio State will be out for some revenge when the Buckeyes host unranked Purdue on Saturday. The last time the two teams met, the Boilermakers beat No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2018. It was the last Big Ten loss for the Buckeyes and ultimately kept them out of the College Football Playoff that season. The Buckeyes know Purdue is dangerous this time. The Boilermakers are coming off a huge 40-29 upset of then-No. 5 Michigan State and are trying to put together their first winning season since 2017.