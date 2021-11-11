No. 23 Texas A&M women jump out early, rout Southern 92-32

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and No. 23 Texas A&M cruised to a 92-32 victory over Southern. Destiny Pitts and Sahara Jones had 12 points apiece for Texas A&M (2-0). Kayla Wells added 11 points and Maliyah Johnson 10 as 13 Aggies entered the scoring column. Nixon made a pair of 3-pointers and was 4 of 7 from the field. Her 3 from deep stretched the Aggies’ lead to 62-15 with 3:06 to play in the third quarter. Aleighyah Fontenot made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead Southern in its season opener.