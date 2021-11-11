No. 21 Maryland uses strong 2nd half to rally past GW 71-64

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Qudus Wahab had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fatts Russell added 15 points and No. 21 Maryland bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat neighboring George Washington 71-64. Wahab, 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, kept the Terrapins within striking distance before halftime and fueled an 8-0 run at the start of the second half that put Maryland ahead for good. After the Terrapins let a 12-point lead dwindle to 66-64, Wahab made one of two free throws. He then blocked a shot on the other end and snagged the rebound of a potential game-tying 3 before Russell clinched it with a shot from beyond the arc. The Terrapins improved to 2-0. Joe Bamisile scored 20 for the Colonials, who are 1-1.