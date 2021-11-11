Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:41 AM

No. 16 Auburn, Mississippi State try to rebound from losses

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Auburn is trying to get its offense going again when Will Rogers and Mississippi State visit. The Tigers haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters and are coming off a 20-3 loss at No. 11 Texas A&M. Rogers comes in on a seven-game streak where he has passed for at least 300 yards. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-28 loss at Arkansas.  Mississippi State has already beaten two ranked teams this season, including the Aggies. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content