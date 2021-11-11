NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals sit at the top of the NFL through the first half of the season with an 8-1 record. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is proud of what the team has accomplished but also realizes the hard part is just beginning. Joseph said the best NFL teams continue to evolve as the calendar hits November and December. That task begins Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers. Carolina has lost five of its last six games. The Cardinals are fighting through injuries to key players. It’s unclear if quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be available.