Chiefs looking up at Raiders headed into 1st meeting

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unusual spot headed into their first meeting of the season against their fiercest AFC West rivals. For the first time since 2016, the Chiefs are looking up at the Raiders in the standings headed into their meeting on Sunday night. Kansas City has dominated this division for the previous four seasons and the rivalry since Andy Reid arrived as coach in 2013. But with the defense getting repeatedly gashed early in the season and Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered offense struggling the past few weeks, the Chiefs look nothing like the team that has represented the AFC in the past two Super Bowls.