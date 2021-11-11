An unhappy homecoming this time for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — This time, Lamar Jackson’s homecoming was anything but perfect. And a Baltimore team that had grown accustomed to blowing out Miami had nowhere near enough answers to keep up with the Dolphins on Thursday night. Jackson and the Ravens were thwarted all night, falling 22-10 to the Dolphins in prime time. Baltimore was kept out of the end zone until the final minutes, went 11 possessions between scores and ended up with its lowest scoring total in a regular-season game since a 12-9 loss to Cleveland on Oct. 7, 2018.