Wright, Pippen, Mann lead Vanderbilt past Alabama State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored 16 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jamaine Mann each added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Alabama State 91-72. Mann was 7 of 9 from the line as Vanderbilt attempted 33 free throws, making 25, compared to 17 attempts for Alabama State. Stute scored 13 points for Vanderbilt (1-0), which hosts Texas State on Sunday. Pippen had four steals and the Commodores forced 24 turnovers. Trace Young, who scored a career-high 23 points for Alabama State (0-2) in a five-point loss to Western Kentucky, scored 10 of his team-high 11 points in the first half. Jordan O’Neal, Juan Reyna and Jayme Mitchell each scored 10.