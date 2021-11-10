UCLA’s Riley out vs. No. 4 Villanova after injuring knee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Cody Riley has a left medial collateral ligament sprain and won’t play Friday when the second-ranked Bruins host No. 4 Villanova. A team spokesman says Riley will be re-evaluated next week. The senior forward injured his knee in a collision eight minutes into a season-opening win over Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. He limped to the locker room and was still limping when he returned to the bench in the second half to watch his teammates. Riley averaged 10 points last season. He’s one of five returning starters for the Bruins.