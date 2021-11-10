Study: MLS ends 4-year fall in gender hiring with 2021 gains

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

A diversity report for racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer saw a “substantial” increase in its scores for hiring women at the team and league level after four years of declines. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade, with an A for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring. The report examined positions at the league headquarters and within franchises using data for the 2021 season. The gender-hiring score came in at 74.7 points, up from 69.9 points for the 2020 report card.