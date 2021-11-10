Spanish league renews deal with SKY Sports in Mexico

MADRID (AP) — SKY Sports will continue to broadcast Spanish league games in Mexico and Central America until the 2031-32 season. The new audiovisual rights agreement reportedly surpasses 500 million euros ($574 million) in total. The league did not reveal the amount of the deal but said it “managed to increase the value compared to the previous process for offers.” The new eight-year agreement will take effect beginning in the 2024-25 season. ESPN took over the rights for the Spanish league in the United States this season in an eight-year agreement.