Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points with nine rebounds and Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Rutgers past Lehigh 73-70 in overtime. Omoruyi had a pair of dunks in overtime, one coming on Rutgers’ first possession to put the Scarlet Knights up 65-63, and they never looked back. Lehigh led by as many as seven late in the first half, when they were up 36-29. Rutgers went into the half getting booed off their home court, trailing 36-31.