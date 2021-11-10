No. 2 UCLA signs center, 2 guards in 2022 recruiting class

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA has signed a center and two guards as part of its 2022 recruiting class. Adem Bona is a 6-foot-10 center out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Amari Bailey is a 6-3 guard from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. He averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season. Dylan Andrews is a 6-3 guard at Compass Prep in Arizona. He grew up in Los Angeles and played his first three prep seasons at Windward School in the city.