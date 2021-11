STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Mississippi State went on a late run to pull away for a 75-49 victory over North Alabama in a season opener. Omar Figueroa’s layup pulled North Alabama within 55-45 with 7:15 remaining in the game, but Iverson Molinar hit a layup and Shakeel Moore, Brooks and Cameron Matthews followed with dunks to ignite a 15-0 run that sealed the win.