Less is more: Cardinals work to balance preparation, health

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is cutting back on hard practices as his team tries to navigate through several injuries to key players. Quarterback Kyler Murray missed last week’s game against the 49ers because of an ankle injury. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins also missed the game with a hamstring injury. Even with the setbacks, the Cardinals continue to churn out wins. Arizona is 8-1, tied for the best start in franchise history and currently topping the entire NFL. The Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.