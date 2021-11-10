Georgia’s Anderson charged with rape, maintains innocence

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been booked at the Athens-Clarke County jail and remains in custody after being charged with rape. Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says in a statement released to The Associated Press Anderson “voluntarily surrendered” and maintained he is innocent of the charge. Sadow says Anderson “intends to vigorously defend himself in court” and would seek his release on bond. Anderson was suspended by Georgia last week while being investigated by Athens-Clarke County Police for the alleged rape. Anderson is a key player on Georgia’s defense. He leads the team with five sacks and is tied for fifth with 32 tackles.