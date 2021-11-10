Garcia steps down as FIU athletic director, search underway

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Florida International has begun a search for a new athletic director after Pete Garcia announced he is resigning following 15 years on the job. Garcia is now a senior adviser to FIU President Mark Rosenberg, focusing on revenue generation and fundraising. Senior associate athletic director Heath Glick has taken over for Garcia overseeing the athletic department on an interim basis. The school will likely want to move quickly on hiring someone permanently to lead the department and decide how go to forward with football. Coach Butch Davis is in the final year of his five-year contract and the Panthers have lost 15 of their last 16 games.