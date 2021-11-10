Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham

LONDON (AP) — An investment group from the Czech Republic has bought a 27% stake in Premier League team West Ham. Daniel Křetínský and colleague Pavel Horský of 1890s holdings a.s have become members of West Ham’s board as a result of the acquisition. Křetínský is the co-owner of Czech soccer team Sparta Prague. Co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan have controlled West Ham since 2010 and the club has made strides in recent years under manager David Moyes. The team is currently in third place in the Premier League after its 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.