Collins, Riske set up all-American semifinal in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske has defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The third-seeded Collins beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3. Riske and Collins have played each other once before. Collins won that match in Rome in 2018 in three close sets. Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals after rallying to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.