Western Michigan rallies last, tops Akron 45-40

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored three touchdowns — one receiving, one rushing and the final one on a 96-yard kickoff return — and Kaleb Elleby threw two touchdown passes, including a 45-yarder to Corey Crooms with a minute left to play, to help Western Illinois escape with a 45-40 victory over Akron. Tyler’s kickoff-return TD put the Broncos up 31-17 in the third quarter and Elleby added a 1-yard TD run to make it 38-24 with 13:39 remaining in the game. Akron rallied to take a 40-38 lead on Zach Gibson’s 11-yard TD pass to Konata Mumpfield, a 24-yard, pick-6 by defensive lineman Zach Morton and a 39-yard field goal by Cory Smigel with 2:22 left to play. Eleby needed just six plays to deliver the game-winning toss to Crooms.