No. 7 Baylor win Collen debut 77-70, led by Smith and Egbo

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a double-double and seventh-ranked Baylor beat Texas State 77-70 in the Bears’ first game with new coach Nicki Collen. Smith scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter. Egbo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor, which played its first home game without three-time national champion Kim Mulkey as coach since February 23, 2000. Jordan Lewis had 14 points and seven assists. Da’Nasia Hood led Texas State with 20 points, all after halftime.