No. 5 Texas gets Beard first win, 92-48 over Houston Baptist

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 13 points and No. 5 Texas routed Houston Baptist 92-48 to earn new coach Chris Beard his first win with the the Longhorns in their season opener. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 11 points for the Longhorns. Texas has its highest ranking to start the season in a decade. Beard has rebuilt the Longhorns lineup with seven transfers, including several who were all-conference players at their former schools. Mitchell transferred from Massachusetts. Minnesota transfer point guard Marcus Carr scored 10 points and had five assists.