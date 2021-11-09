No. 24 UConn routs Central Connecticut 99-48 in opener

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and No. 24 UConn opened the season with a 99-48 rout of Central Connecticut. R.J. Cole added 15 points and Tyrese Martin had 14 for the Huskies, who led by 29-points at halftime. Sanogo hit 9 of his 11 shots. Joe Ostrowsky had 12 points and Nigel Scantlebury 11 for Central Connecticut, which was playing its first game under new coach Patrick Sellers. The Huskies are now 16-0 all-time against the Blue Devils from New Britain.