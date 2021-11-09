Necas’ overtime goal leads Hurricanes past Lightning 2-1

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Hurricanes set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening nine-game winning streak end Saturday night in a 5-2 loss at Florida. Carolina’s Brady Skjei appeared to score the winner 1:39 into overtime, but the goal was overturned after video review showed the Hurricanes were offiside on the play. Both goalies, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Frederik Andersen had strong performances.