CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Couture’s third-period goal proved to be the winner and the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1. Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen added empty-net goals and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose. Brent Burns had two assists. Sharks goalie Adin Hill stopped 37 shots. Milan Lucic scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in the loss.