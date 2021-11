ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 18 points and No. 11 Michigan held off IUPUI for a 67-62 overtime win. Hillmon scored five points in a 7-0 run to open the extra period and Michigan held on from there. Rachel McLimore had 21 points, Macee Williams added 17 and Anna Mortag scored 10 for IUPUI.