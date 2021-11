RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams. Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points. Alex Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (0-1). Marque Maultsby added 11 points. Kris Monroe had seven rebounds.