BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 19 points and Eli Parquet scored 17 and Colorado had to fight back to beat Montana State 94-90 in overtime in a season opener for both teams. Evan Battey’s layup with 4:27 in the extra session gave Colorado the lead for good. Jubrile Belo and Mohamed scored 16 points each for Montana State.