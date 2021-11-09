Skip to Content
Coastal coach: QB McCall could be out for the season

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell says injured quarterback Grayson McCall could miss the rest of the season for the 22nd-ranked Chanticleers. McCall missed last weekend’s 28-8 win at Georgia Southern with what the school called an upper-body injury. Chadwell said McCall has gone through numerous tests and the team doesn’t have a clear picture of the quarterback’s exact injury, which makes it difficult to project a timetable for his recovery. McCall had led the FBS in pass efficiency and was third in completion percentage heading into last week. The Chants play Georgia State on Saturday.

