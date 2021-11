BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jesus Carralero came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Campbell to an 85-50 win over William Peace in a season opener. Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson, Jr. added seven rebounds. Gediminas Mokseckas had eight rebounds. Donolly Tyrell Jr. had 9 points for the Pacers.