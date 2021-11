DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara had 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dayton to a 64-54 win over Illinois-Chicago in the season opener for both teams. Kobe Elvis had 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton. Zion Griffin had 17 points for the Flames. Damaria Franklin added 13 points. Kevin Johnson had 10 points and seven assists.