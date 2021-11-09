Bergeron snaps tie, Bruins hold off short-handed Ottawa 3-2

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2. Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort also scored for the Bruins. David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves for the Bruins, who won for the 200th time under coach Bruce Cassidy and improved to 5-0 at home this season. Zach Sanford and Nikita Zaitsev scored for Ottawa. Matt Murray stopped 33 shots for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight and for the eighth time in nine games.