Beamer’s message to South Carolina: Stop thinking about bowl

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shane Beamer doesn’t want his players thinking about reaching a bowl game even though South Carolina is a win away from the postseason. The Gamecocks moved a step closer to bowl eligibility with a 40-17 stunning upset of Florida. South Carolina gets its first chance at its sixth victory when it plays at Missouri on Saturday. It then plays No. 16 Auburn and in-state rival Clemson at home to close out the regular season. Beamer told his players to stop thinking bowls. He wants them to keep the focus on the work necessary to keep winning.