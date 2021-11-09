Arizona opens Lloyd era with 81-52 win over Northern Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 17 points, Azoulas Tubelis added 13 and Arizona opened the Tommy Lloyd era with an 81-52 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats shook off a sluggish start with a stifling defense anchored by 7-footer Christian Koloko and a free-flowing offense Lloyd brought with him from Gonzaga. Koloko blocked five shots, Arizona scored 24 points off Northern Arizona’s 21 turnovers and had a 40-22 advantage in the paint. Carson Towt led the Lumberjacks with 11 points.