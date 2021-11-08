Speedway Motorsports buys NASCAR Dover track in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Speedway Motorsports has reached an agreement to acquire Dover Motorsports. The sale ends the NASCAR track in Delaware’s run as one of the last independent operators in the sport. Dover Motorsports owned both Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dover ran its first Cup race in 1969 and was the site of two NASCAR weekends each season starting in 1971. One of the dates was shifted to Nashville before the start of the 2021 season. SMI struck an agreement for $3.61 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.