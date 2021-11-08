Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets’ 113-96 win over Heat

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton also scored 25 points and Jeff Green had 13 for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season. Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat. Miami said Morris has an apparent neck injury.