Italy loses 2 more midfielders ahead of Swiss qualifier

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has lost another two midfielders ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Friday. Mancini was already without regular starter Marco Verratti through injury and has now announced that Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini will return to their club Roma after reporting with injury concerns. Italy and Switzerland have 14 points atop Group C. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s tournament in Qatar. Italy hosts Switzerland in Rome before playing Northern Ireland three days later.