Eichel ready for surgery, recovery expected to take 3 months

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Forward Jack Eichel says he is relieved the trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months. Eichel will have his preferred choice of surgery for his neck injury Friday and is thankful the Golden Knights have been supportive of the procedure he feuded with the Sabres over. He will have his herniated disk artificially replaced, something the Sabres denied because the procedure had never been performed on an NHL player.