Steelers, Tomlin embrace challenge of rebuilding on the fly

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the mix in the AFC North heading into a visit by Chicago. The Steelers have won three straight following a 1-3 start. The uptick has coincided with the development of rookies Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green. Coach Mike Tomlin says they have shown they belong in the NFL. Tomlin’s next victory will move him past Hall of Famer Bill Cowher and into second place on Pittsburgh’s career coaching win list behind Chuck Noll.