Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the mistake-prone New Orleans Saints 27-25. Ryan passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns and the veteran quarterback also ran for a score on a bootleg. Ryan’s second scoring pass gave the Falcons a 24-6 lead with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter. But the Saints rallied to briefly take the lead on Trevor Siemian’s 8-yard pass to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left.