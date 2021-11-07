Skip to Content
Ricky Rubio has career-high 37 points, Cavaliers beat Knicks

KRDO

DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday night. Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018. New York has lost three of four to fall to 6-4. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19, and Derek Rose, who started at point guard, had with 15. Evan Fournier also had 15.

