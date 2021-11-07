NBA to players, coaches, refs: Booster shots are recommended

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has told its players, coaches and referees that they should receive booster shots against the coronavirus, with particular urgency for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The league and the National Basketball Players Association says those who received Johnson & Johnson shots more than two months ago should get a booster. The booster recommendation was also made for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.